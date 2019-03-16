Minister: Police investigating people expressing approval of Christchurch attack

Ian Willoughby
16-03-2019
The Czech minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, says the country’s police force investigate all instances of people expressing approval of crimes in connection with the terrorist attack in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Mr. Hamáček said on Twitter that officers had begun monitoring such cases on Friday.

Forty-nine people were murdered and dozens more were seriously injured in a gun attack on two mosques in the New Zealand capital on Friday.

 
 
 
 
