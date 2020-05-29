Minister Petříček to present plan to help Czech firms export, secure contracts abroad

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) is due to submit a plan to the government on Monday on how to help Czech companies maintain sales abroad during the coronavirus crisis.

More than 80 percent of Czech GDP derives from exports and more than half of jobs are linked to foreign sales. Petříček said the ministry wants to submit a long-term reconstruction package to support Czech exporters.

Czech officials should also focus more on monitoring public procurement opportunities abroad in which foreign companies can participate. In parts of Africa, for example, Czech firms can present entire transport or healthcare projects, he said.