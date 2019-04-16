Minister: Path to future is combination of nuclear power and renewable resources

The minister of the environment, Richard Brabec, says the use of coal will gradually be phased out. Speaking at a conference on solar energy on Tuesday, he said the path to the future was a combination of nuclear power and renewable resources.

Mr. Brabec said that while there could be some debate over what percentage of power would be generated from renewable resources by 2030, there was no doubting that the composition of our energy supply was changing and would change further.

The deputy minister of industry and trade for energy, René Neděla, said that a combination of nuclear and renewable was the only way the Czech Republic could meet EU targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.