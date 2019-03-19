Minister opens Czech Consulate General in Manchester

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, opened a new Czech Consulate General in the UK city of Manchester on Tuesday. It is the Czech Republic’s second diplomatic mission in the UK after its embassy in London and is intended to serve people living in the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr. Petříček said that the Consulate General would help Czech firms to continue operating in the UK after the country leaves the EU. He said the Czech Republic wished to maintain good relations with Great Britain following Brexit, adding that his government was interested in fostering cooperation in the field of innovation with UK partners.

An estimated 100,000 Czechs are resident in Great Britain.