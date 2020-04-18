Minister: No plan for state to take over companies systematically

The minister of industry and trade, Karel Havlíček, says he does not expect the Czech state to take over private companies in a systematic manner in connection with the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the economy. The minister said if it did so, it would be in absolutely exceptional cases, adding that no list of potential companies had been drawn up.

Both Mr. Havlíček and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš had previously said the state could enter key companies if they got in trouble.

Earlier this week the minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, said that the state should buy Czech Airlines.