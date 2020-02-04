Minister: MPs should discuss new construction law after July

The minister for regional development, Klára Dostálová, says the Czech lower house should begin to discuss a new construction law after July. Officials at her ministry said the legislation had received 4,500 remarks during a consultation period, with the large number putting the whole process back by two months.

The construction law is intended to accelerate and simplify the acquisition of planning permits and in turn allow the building of more new apartments. Under Ministry of Regional Development plans it ought to come into effect at the start of 2021.