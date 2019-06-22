Minister: Motorway stamps not to increase in price until D1 completion

The minister of transport, Vladimír Kremlík, says annual stamps allowing motorists to use the country’s motorways will not increase in price until the main D1 motorway is completed. The ANO appointee made the comment on Twitter. Under current plans road works on the D1 should be completed by 2021. Motorway stamps currently cost CZK 1,500.

Earlier this week ANO MP Martin Kolovratník proposed increasing the price to CZK 2,000. This would be unfair toward drivers, Mr. Kremlík said.