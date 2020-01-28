Minister: France to evacuate two Czechs from Wuhan

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, says two Czech students who are currently in the Chinese city of Wuhan will be taken back to Europe by the French authorities this week. The pair found themselves stuck in Wuhan when it was placed on lock-down in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which began there.

Mr. Petříček also said that a Czech national who is currently in Vietnam and was feared to have the respiratory infection did not in fact have it.

The foreign policy chief also said that Czech officials would remain at the country’s diplomatic missions in the region.

The coronavirus has spread across China and to 16 countries globally. Over 100 deaths had been recorded by Tuesday.