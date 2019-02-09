Minister: Days of “water prosperity” over

The minister of the environment, Richard Brabec, says that this winter may partly compensate for the drought suffered by much of the country in 2018. However, speaking on Czech Television he said large amounts of snow were no guarantee drought would not occur in summer and warned that Czechs would have to prepare for a lack of water.
Mr. Brabec said some municipalities needed to receive supplies of drinking water in February, which was unheard of. The days of “water prosperity” are over, he said.
This week the government announced water management plans aimed at preventing drought becoming a recurring long-term problem.
The Czechoslovak-Polish War of January 1919 – a brief clash with lasting consequences
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Zdeněk Toman: Intelligence chief and black market kingpin instrumental in saving thousands of Jewish refugees
Could the Czech Republic soon profit from a “state-wide metro system”?
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ raises profile of Czech AIDS project co-founded by Freddie Mercury's friend