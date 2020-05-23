Minister: Compulsory face masks may end completely in late June

Wearing face masks even in indoor spaces could cease to be obligatory in the Czech Republic at the end of June, says the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch. From Monday it will be no longer required to cover one’s nose and mouth in public unless one is in an enclosed space or in close proximity to others.

Government epidemiologist Rastislav Maďar said that said that requirements regarding face masks could in future be intensified in particular regions of the country depending on the public health situation.

In mid-March the Czech Republic became one of the first countries in Europe to introduce compulsory face masks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.