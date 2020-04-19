Minister: Blanket testing for Covid-19 to begin Wednesday

Blanket testing of the population for Covid-19 should begin in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said on Czech Radio on Sunday. Tests aimed at establishing the extent of infection among the country’s inhabitants will be carried out in Prague, South Moravia and around the towns of Litoměřice and Litovel.

Minister Vojtěch’s deputy, Roman Prymula, said previously that up to 28,000 people would undergo coronavirus testing, which should also help better predict the future development of the epidemic.

The Czech News Agency said the tests would be carried out in a similar manner to opinion polls, taking in people of different age, gender and profession in various parts of the country.

As of Sunday at 1 pm 181 people with Covid-19 had died in the Czech Republic while 6,657 cases had been detected.