Minister: All parties behind fast-track legislation to protect Brits

No parties in the lower house will veto a fast-track process under which legislation will be passed ensuring the rights of British citizens in the Czech Republic following the UK’s departure from the EU, the Minister of the Interior, Jan Hamáček, said on Thursday. The bill should be debated and approved in its first reading, he said.

Mr. Hamáček said the amendment would introduce transition periods in 18 different areas under which British people would have the same rights as EU citizens until the end of 2020. He said he expected the London government would reciprocate and protect Czechs living in the UK.