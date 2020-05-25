Mining halted at Darkov due to coronavirus outbreak

Mining was halted at the Darkov mine in Karviná on Monday due to a local coronavirus outbreak. A blanket test on all miners and their families revealed 212 cases of COVID 19 last week, and over 1,000 people who they came into contact with have been quarantined. None of the cases are reported to be serious.

Monday’s nation-wide loosening of coronavirus restrictions will not apply in the region. The ban on visits to hospitals and social facilities will remain in place and the regulation banning mass events for more than 100 people will not be lifted for the time being.

According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch the restrictions could remain in place for at least another week to 14 days, depending on how the situation develops.