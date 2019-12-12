Minimum respectable salary in Czechia is CZK 31,463

Minimum respectable salary in the Czech Republic, which would cover the basic needs, as well as entertainment and small-time savings, is CZK 31,463, according to experts from Czech Sociological Institute and Fridrich Ebert Foundation. In Prague, the sum is CZK 36, 850, due to higher costs of living.
The average gross monthly salary in the Czech Republic reached CZK 33,697 in the third quarter of 2019. However, 50 percent of Czechs earn less than CZK 29,549, including people with a university education, such as teachers, social workers or professional musicians.
