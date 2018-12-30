Miner injured in methane blast still in critical condition

One of the miners injured in a methane explosion in a black coal mine in Karvina ten days ago remains in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for Ostrava hospital where he is getting treatment.

The man suffered serious burns to more than 50 percent of his body and specialists are waiting for him to be stabilized before they can begin removing dead tissue and undertaking essential skin grafts.

Another miner, whose condition is reported to be stable, also remains in hospital. The devastating explosion killed 13 miners and injured another 10.

An investigation into what caused the accident has not yet started since the area affected still remains inaccessible for safety reasons.