Miloš Forman’s Amadeus added to US Library of Congress Film Registry

Czech-American director Miloš Forman’s 1984 biopic Amadeus is among the films added to the US Library of Congress’ National Film Registry this year. Each year the Registry adds 25 films, chosen for their cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to America’s film heritage.

Forman left Czechoslovakia for America after the Soviet-led invasion of 1968 and became a naturalized US citizen in 1977.

Amadeus is considered among the best films of all time. It received 40 awards, including eight Oscars (including the Academy Award for Best Picture), four BAFTAs, four Golden Globe Awards, and a Directors Guild of America award.