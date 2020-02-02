‘Million Moments’ sues Communists for public apology over hospital cyberattack claim

The initiative ‘A Million Moments for Democracy’ has filed a lawsuit against the Communist party and its chairman for falsely linking the group with a cyberattack on a hospital. ‘Million Moments’ is demanding a public apology.

The hospital in Benešov, central Bohemia, was hit by a cyberattack on December 11 that paralyzed the institution for days since staff were unable to use x-ray, ultrasound and electronic laboratory equipment and could not exchange information with other hospitals.

Million Moments has since last April been staging large protests calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) over alleged subsidy fraud and conflict of interest.

At a central committee meeting last month, Communist party chairman Vojtěch Filip criticized the tactics of the initiative, and claimed, among other things, they staged a “cyber terrorist attack on the hospital” in Benešov.

Babiš’s minority coalition government of relies on the support of the Communists, giving the party a political say for the first time since 1989. In exchange for its tolerance, the Communists have won some major policy concessions.