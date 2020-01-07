‘Million Moments’ plans protest/debates in all 13 Czech regions

The ‘A Million Moments for Democracy’ initiative long calling for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ouster has announced another wave of protests and events starting in late February.

Under the banner ‘Relay for Democracy’, the group plans to host a protest/debate every week in a city in a different Czech region, with the last in Prague.

The aim is to highlight important national and local issues and Babiš’s alleged corruption and conflicts of interest.

‘Million Moments’ founder Mikuláš Minář told reporters Tuesday even more important than seeing Babiš resign is the country’s future.

“Therefore, our main goal for the next two years is to work with democratic parties to win the parliamentary elections”, he said.