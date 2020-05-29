‘Million Moments’ plans Prague protest over govt coronavirus response

The civic movement ‘A Million Moments for Democracy’ is organizing a protest march in Prague on June 9 in part over aspects of the Czech government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group claims the government spread chaos during the declared state emergency, which it used to exceed its mandated powers and restrict civil rights.

‘Million Moments’ has been running a campaign to oust Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) since 2018 centred on his alleged conflict of interest regarding the distribution of EU and state funds.

Its largest demonstration took place in Prague last June, in which over a quarter million people took part. It was the largest protest meeting in the country since the Velvet Revolution of 1989.