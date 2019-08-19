‘Million Moments’ plans mass anti-gov’t protest march on 21 August

The anti-government protest movement A Million Moments for Democracy plans a march through Prague on the 50th anniversary of a protest held a year after the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Organisers of the march on 21 August say they want both to commemorate past events and draw attention to current political issues that threaten the Czech democracy.

The group has accused Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) of undermining the rule of law while milking Brussels and Czech taxpayers to line his own pockets.

The Czech police have recommended that Mr Babiš be charged with fraud tied to the use of EU funds. He is also accused of having a conflict of interest because many decisions he makes benefit the Agrofert business empire he founded.

In late June, A Million Moments for Democracy organised the biggest public protest since the 1989 Velvet Revolution that overthrew Communism, calling for Mr Babiš to resign.