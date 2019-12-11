‘Million Moments’ hold anti-Babiš rally on Prague’s Wenceslas Square

The initiative “A Million Moments for Democracy”, which is calling for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) to step down over alleged corruption and conflicts of interest regarding EU funds and subsidies, held another mass rally on Tuesday.

Police estimate around 50,000 people turned out for the demonstration on Prague’s Wenceslas Square while ‘Million Moments’ put the figure at 80,000 demonstrators.

The initiative has held a series of protests against Babiš since late April, when Czech police proposed that he be charged with EU subsidy fraud. Their largest demonstration, in mid-November, drew some 300,000 people.