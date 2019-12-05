Million Moments for Democracy call another demonstration against PM Babiš

The anti-government protest movement Million Moments for Democracy plans to hold another series of protests before year’s end, following a decision by Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman to renew the prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš over his alleged abuse of EU funds.

The Million Moments initiative has held protests against the prime minister since the end of April, when the police proposed that he be charged with EU subsidy fraud, demanding the resignation of both the Prime Minister and Justice minister Marie Benešová.

The last demonstration organised by Million Moments took place at Prague’s Letná plain on November 16, attracting some 300,000 people. The first in a new series of protests is set to take place on Charles Square next Tuesday.