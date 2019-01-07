Military’s forest management company overspent on house for director, says Supreme Audit Office

The Supreme Audit Office has criticised the Czech military forest and estate management company (VLS), which is owned by the Ministry of Defence, for paying too much to build a house for a division director. Auditors said the CZK 7.3 million construction cost was disproportionately high and exceeded normal employee benefits.

For its part, the Ministry of Defence said that the decision to build the house was made in September 2012 and, after being finished in 2015, the building was offered for lease to the Karlovy Vary division director, who offered the highest price.