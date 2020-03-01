Military plane with humanitarian aid on its way to China

A military plane carrying humanitarian aid to China took off from Prague’s Kbely airport early on Sunday.

The plane, which should arrive in Beijing on Monday, is loaded with 5 tonnes of medical equipment to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic in the country, including facemasks, respirators, latex gloves, disinfectants and protective medical uniforms.

The aid was donated by the Office of the President, various Czech towns and regions as well as companies such as Skoda Auto.