Military historian Eduard Stehlík to head Lidice memorial

Czech military historian Eduard Stehlík has been named director of the National Lidice Memorial, at the site of a wartime massacre, Minister of Culture Lubomír Zaorálek announced on Monday.
German authorities razed Lidice in 1942 and killed most of its inhabitants in retaliation for the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, the Nazi governor of occupied Bohemia and Moravia.
The National Lidice Memorial’s previous director, Martina Lehmannová, resigned in January after facing criticism from some families of survivors that their stories had been misrepresented.
