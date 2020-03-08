Broadcast Archive

Mild weather set to continue for one more week

Ian Willoughby
08-03-2020
The unseasonably mild weather in the Czech Republic is set to continue for another week, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

Daytime highs are expected to reach around 10 degrees Celsius in the coming week, before then reverting to typical values for the time of year with the next month expected to confirm to long-term averages in both temperature and precipitation, the forecasters said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
