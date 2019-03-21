Micro-plastics found in nine out of ten samples of water from Vltava and Elbe

Ruth Fraňková
21-03-2019
Nine out of ten samples of water from the Vltava and Elbe rivers contain micro-plastics, the environmental organisation Greenpeace said on Thursday. The samples were taken last September in Prague, Ústí nad Labem and Hřensko and sent for analysis in a Greenpeace lab in Britain’s Exeter.

The highest concentration of micro-plastics was recorded in the water released by the water treatment plant in Neštěmice on the Elbe River. The average concentration of micro-plastics, 3.7 particles per litre, corresponds with the results from similar studies abroad.

 
 
 
 
