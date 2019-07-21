Michálek: Pirates ‘not interested’ in joining proposed liberal pre-election bloc

Pirate Party caucus chairman Jakub Michálek has said the opposition party sees no reason to join a pre-election bloc proposed by Party of Mayors and Independents (STAN) chairman Vít Rakušan.
Michálek told the ČTK news agency the Pirates have gained steadily in the polls since forming and want to go their own way, rather than enter some grand coalition ahead of the next parliamentary elections.
STAN and the Civic Democrats (ODS) are exploring forming a liberal bloc in hopes of defeating the ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.
Michálek said that doing so would actually please Babiš, as it feeds into his narrative of a general conspiracy to force him from office.
