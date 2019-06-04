Michael Cunningham guest at upcoming Prague Writer’s Festival

Ruth Fraňková
04-06-2019
Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham is among the high-profile guests set to attend this year’s Prague Writer’s Festival. The British author, who is perhaps best known for his 1998 novel Hours, will present his new book, called Glory.

Other guests include Australian feminist writer Germaine Greer and Mexican writer and journalist Alma Guillermoprieto. The festival will run from October 16 to 20.

 
 
 
 
 
