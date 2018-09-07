Michael Caine to play advisor to King Wenceslas in Žižka biopic

Brian Kenety
07-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

British veteran actor Michael Caine is set to co-star in “Medieval”, the upcoming biopic of 15th-century Bohemian warrior Jan Žižka, which is reportedly the most expensive Czech film ever made.

Caine, now 85, will play opposite American actor Ben Foster, who will portray the legendary general in the historical-action drama directed by Petr Jákl, who also wrote the screenplay.

Related articles
'Palach', photo: CinemArt

Jan Palach’s act was in part directed at future generations, says director of new film

Among many events held in connection with the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Czechoslovakia was the premiere of a new film about…
'Winter Flies', photo: Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary

Czech highlights at Karlovy Vary 2018 to include radical drama, presidential election coverage – and pre-1989 skateboarders

The just-announced main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will feature two Czech films: Adam Sedlák’s Domestique,…
'Barefoot', photo: YouTube

Biggest Czech cultural event in US goes from strength to strength

An annual showcase of contemporary Czech films called Czech That Film is currently underway across the United States. The festival…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 