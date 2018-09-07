Michael Caine to play advisor to King Wenceslas in Žižka biopic

British veteran actor Michael Caine is set to co-star in “Medieval”, the upcoming biopic of 15th-century Bohemian warrior Jan Žižka, which is reportedly the most expensive Czech film ever made.
Caine, now 85, will play opposite American actor Ben Foster, who will portray the legendary general in the historical-action drama directed by Petr Jákl, who also wrote the screenplay.
