Metronome to feature 40 artists and use Prague planetarium as venue

Ian Willoughby
25-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Organisers say this year’s Metronome music festival in Prague will feature 40 different artists while the city’s planetarium will become a venue for the first time. Appearing at the event on June 21 and 22 will be international acts Kraftwerk, Primal Scream, Liam Gallagher and Morcheeba, alongside a host of well-known local artists.

This years will be the fourth edition of Metronome, which takes place at the Výstaviště exhibition grounds. Attendance last year was 18,000.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 