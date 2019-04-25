Metronome to feature 40 artists and use Prague planetarium as venue

Organisers say this year’s Metronome music festival in Prague will feature 40 different artists while the city’s planetarium will become a venue for the first time. Appearing at the event on June 21 and 22 will be international acts Kraftwerk, Primal Scream, Liam Gallagher and Morcheeba, alongside a host of well-known local artists.

This years will be the fourth edition of Metronome, which takes place at the Výstaviště exhibition grounds. Attendance last year was 18,000.