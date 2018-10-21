Metro A line services interrupted due to water

Services were temporarily interrupted on the A (green) line of the Prague Metro system on Sunday morning after water seeped into the Bořislavka station. The section of the line between the stations Náměstí Míru and Petřiny was closed in both directions.
A spokesperson for the city’s transport authority said heavy equipment beneath the tunnel at Bořislavka had damaged it and caused the seepage.
Ano wins elections in all regional capitals except Prague and Liberec
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
New electric scooters invade Prague’s pavements
Skripal suspects believed to have followed him in Czechia long before attempted poisoning
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft