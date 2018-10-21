Metro A line services interrupted due to water

Ian Willoughby
21-10-2018
Services were temporarily interrupted on the A (green) line of the Prague Metro system on Sunday morning after water seeped into the Bořislavka station. The section of the line between the stations Náměstí Míru and Petřiny was closed in both directions.

A spokesperson for the city’s transport authority said heavy equipment beneath the tunnel at Bořislavka had damaged it and caused the seepage.

