Meteorologists warn of high winds

The Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute has issued a warning against strong winds for the eastern part of the country. The warning is valid from Sunday until the early hours of Monday morning.

According to meteorologists, the regions of Zlín, Moravia-Silesia, Olomouc and South Moravia could see winds of up to 70 km/hour.

Drivers have been warned to exercise extreme caution and mountain rescue services have advised people against mountain hiking on that day.