Meteorologists warn of high winds

Ruth Fraňková
13-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute has issued a warning against high winds with a force of up to 70 km an hour for most parts of the Czech Republic. The warning is valid from Sunday evening until Monday night.

According to meteorologists, the mountains regions could see winds of put to 110km/hour. Drivers have been warned to exercise extreme caution and mountain rescue services have advised people against mountain hiking.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 