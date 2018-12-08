Meteorologists warn of high winds

The Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute has issued a warning against high winds with a force of up to 70 km an hour for most parts of the Czech Republic. The warning is valid until 16 pm on Sunday.

The authorities have advised people to secure their windows and garden furniture and avoid trees and older buildings as their roofs could be ripped off. Drivers have been warned to exercise extreme caution and mountain rescue services have advised people against mountain hiking during the weekend.