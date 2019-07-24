Meteorologists warn of approaching extreme heatwave

Meteorologists have issued a high danger warning as temperatures in some regions in the Czech Republic are expected to reach 36 degrees. The warning will be active from the early morning hours until 9pm on Thursday. During the period, members of the public should focus on maintaining hydration and reduce physical activity.
Furthermore, it is advisable to wear headgear, sunglasses and skin protection, as the UV index will be very high during the afternoon.
Meteorologists also warn that children and pets should not be left in the open sun, particularly in parked cars.
