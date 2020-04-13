Meteorologists issue spring freeze warning

Meteorologists have issued a spring freeze warning for the whole country from midnight on Monday to 7am on Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop by around twenty degrees on Monday night, sliding from 23 to -2 degrees in places.
Tuesday night could see them drop to - 4 degrees. Farmers have been warned to try to protect their orchards as far as possible.
