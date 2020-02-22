Meteorologists issue high wind warning

Meteorologists have issued a high wind warning for most parts of the Czech Republic. The warning is valid from 11am on Sunday until Monday morning for the regions of Karlovy Vary, Pilsen, South Bohemia, Prague and Centra Bohemia, where winds can reach a force of 70 to 125 km per hour.

Meteorologists have also warned of rising water levels on most of the country’s rivers following heavy rainfall on Sunday.