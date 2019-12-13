Broadcast Archive

Meteorologists issue high wind warning

Daniela Lazarová
13-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Meteorologists have issued a high wind warning for the central and western parts of the country on Saturday. The warning is from 10am to 6 pm when some areas may experience gale force winds which could damage trees and buildings and cause traffic disruptions.

The wind should blow at a speed of 70 to 90 km per hour. People in the mountain regions have been warned not to set off on hiking trips.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 