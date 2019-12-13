Meteorologists issue high wind warning

Meteorologists have issued a high wind warning for the central and western parts of the country on Saturday. The warning is from 10am to 6 pm when some areas may experience gale force winds which could damage trees and buildings and cause traffic disruptions.
The wind should blow at a speed of 70 to 90 km per hour. People in the mountain regions have been warned not to set off on hiking trips.
Language exams for foreigners seeking permanent residency permit to become tougher
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Press: Era of 100-crown lunch special is over, as food prices rocket
Misha Glenny: Organised crime is an important part of Czech economy – and corruption is its twin sibling