Meteorologists issue frost warning

Daniela Lazarová
21-01-2019
The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute has issued a frost warning for the coming 48 hours. Day temperatures will remain well below freezing point and night time lows can drop to – 20 degrees in places.

Children, older people and people with chronic illnesses have been advised to keep their outdoor activities to a minimum and layer their clothing.

 
