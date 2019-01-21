Meteorologists issue frost warning

The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute has issued a frost warning for the coming 48 hours. Day temperatures will remain well below freezing point and night time lows can drop to – 20 degrees in places.
Children, older people and people with chronic illnesses have been advised to keep their outdoor activities to a minimum and layer their clothing.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
President slams security agencies over “campaign” against Huawei