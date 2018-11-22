Meteorologists issue black ice warning

Ruth Fraňková
22-11-2018
The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute has issued a black ice alert for most parts of the Czech Republic, particularly the region of Moravia, Silesia, as well as south-west and central Bohemia. It will remain in place until Friday morning.

 
 
 
