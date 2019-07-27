Meteorologists extend heavy storms warning to Monday

Meteorologists have extended their warning of heavy storms on the whole territory of the Czech Republic until Monday, the Czech News Agency reports. These may be accompanied by torrential rain, hail and gusts of wind of up to 90 km / h. The approaching storms are likely to be at their most powerful during the afternoon and evening hours.

Meteorologists expect the south of the country to be hit the hardest on Saturday. In the north storms are expected on Sunday afternoon.