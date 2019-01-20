Meteorologists: Czech Republic to experience Arctic weather

Daniela Lazarová
20-01-2019
The Czech Republic is expected to experience a spell of Arctic weather in the coming fortnight. Meteorologists have warned that a cold front moving west from Siberia will hit the country in the coming days bringing sub-degree day temperatures during the daytime and night temperatures dropping to -20 degrees Celsius in places.

On Saturday night time lows in Kvilda, in the Šumava Mountains reached -32 degrees Celsius. A warming is expected at the end of the month.

 
