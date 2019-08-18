Metallica to entertain 70,000 in Prague

The US rock band Metallica are set to play to around 70,000 fans at a sold-out concert at Prague’s Letňany airfield on Sunday evening. Traffic is barred from the vicinity of the venue until midnight and public transport will be greatly reinforced for the event.
Metallica have played several times in the Czech Republic, most recently at Prague’s O2 Arena last year. Letňany has also hosted shows by Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones and other artists.
