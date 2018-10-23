Merkel, Macron to visit Prague for centenary celebrations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit the Czech Republic on Friday at the start of a weekend of celebrations marking the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia on October 28, 1918.She is to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and other top officials.
French President Emmanuel Macron will also travel to Prague to attend the celebrations, highlighting France´s contribution to the birth of independent Czechoslovakia.
