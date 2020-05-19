Merkel: Germany and V4 for removal of border restrictions

Germany and the Visegrad Four are in favour of border restrictions being removed as soon as the coronavirus pandemic allows, according to a press release issued by the office of Angela Merkel following a video conference between her and the Visegrad leaders. The German chancellor also held bilateral talks on Tuesday with the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš.

Mr. Babiš and the leaders of Slovakia, Poland and Hungary also agreed to hold a meeting in the Czech city of Brno in June. It will be the first such gathering since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the region.