Merkel and Macron in Prague for centenary celebrations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Prague in connection with the centenary celebrations on Friday. Her talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš focussed on bilateral topics and EU-related issues, primarily migration.

The heads of governments agreed on the need for closer cooperation with African countries in curbing migration. Chancellor Merkel also condemned the murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying she would push for joint EU action in the matter.

Prime Minister Babiš said it was wrong to create a divide between the Visegrad Group and other EU members. He stressed that the Czech Republic is pro-European and wants the EU to function well.

French President Emmanuel Macron is to arrive in Prague later on Friday, also in connection with the centenary celebrations. His talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and President Miloš Zeman are expected to focus on migration and the French president’s plans for EU reform for which he is seeking supporters across the bloc.