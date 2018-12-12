MEPs to discuss Babiš’s relationship to Agrofert

Possible conflict of interest involving the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, will be discussed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday evening. MEPs are due to vote on a resolution on the matter on Thursday. The motion was submitted by the European Greens with the support of the European People’s Party.

A leaked European Commission report found that the Czech PM was in conflict of interest over EU moneys handed out to his Agrofert conglomerate.

Critics say that although Mr. Babiš placed Agrofert in a trust fund he remains the beneficial owner, in breach of Czech and EU law. He denies any wrongdoing.