MEPs to discuss Babiš’s relationship to Agrofert

Possible conflict of interest involving the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, will be discussed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday evening. MEPs are due to vote on a resolution on the matter on Thursday. The motion was submitted by the European Greens with the support of the European People’s Party.
A leaked European Commission report found that the Czech PM was in conflict of interest over EU moneys handed out to his Agrofert conglomerate.
Critics say that although Mr. Babiš placed Agrofert in a trust fund he remains the beneficial owner, in breach of Czech and EU law. He denies any wrongdoing.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
Old Town Hall tower vantage point for biggest ever photograph of Prague
Is trdelník traditional? Tourists say: who cares?