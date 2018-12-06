MEPs to discuss Babiš conflict of interest accusation Wednesday

The European Parliament will debate possible conflict of interest on the part of the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, next Wednesday. The motion was submitted by the European Greens with the support of the European People’s Party.

MEPs are expected to hear the positions of the European Commission and the Council of the EU on the matter. However, they will not pass a resolution on it.

A leaked European Commission report found that the Czech PM was in conflict of interest over moneys handed out to his Agrofert conglomerate.

Critics say that although Mr. Babiš placed Agrofert in a trust fund, he remains the beneficial owner, in breach of Czech and EU law. He denies any wrongdoing.