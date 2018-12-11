MEP Zahradil to lead Civic Democrats in European elections

MEP Jan Zahradil is to lead the centre-right Civic Democratic Party in the European elections in May of 2019. The party leadership confirmed the nomination on Monday.

Zahradil, who defines himself as "pro-EU, but anti-federalist“ will be contesting a seat in the fourth successive European elections.

At a press briefing in Prague on Monday Zahradil outlined his vision of a multi-speed Europe in which member states are free to pursue the measure of integration that best suits their interests. Zahradil has served as an MEP since 2004.