MEP Zahradil to lead Civic Democrats in European elections

Daniela Lazarová
11-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

MEP Jan Zahradil is to lead the centre-right Civic Democratic Party in the European elections in May of 2019. The party leadership confirmed the nomination on Monday.

Zahradil, who defines himself as "pro-EU, but anti-federalist“ will be contesting a seat in the fourth successive European elections.

At a press briefing in Prague on Monday Zahradil outlined his vision of a multi-speed Europe in which member states are free to pursue the measure of integration that best suits their interests. Zahradil has served as an MEP since 2004.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 